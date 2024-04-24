Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 2,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Brands

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.