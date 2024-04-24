Escalade (ESCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

Escalade stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

