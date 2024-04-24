Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $151.51. 222,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,315. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.