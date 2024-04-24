Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Goldcliff Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Goldcliff Resource

(Get Free Report)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.