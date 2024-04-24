iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.42

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.42 and last traded at $175.25, with a volume of 1382637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.58.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

