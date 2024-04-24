Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29,190.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

