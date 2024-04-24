Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/NyemjyETwA)[Github](https://github.com/CryptoSnackOfficial)[BitcoinTalk](https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5391341.0)”

Crypto Snack Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

