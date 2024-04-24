Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

