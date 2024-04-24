Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

