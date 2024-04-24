Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,677 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.