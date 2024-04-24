Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.
Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
