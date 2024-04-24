Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.92.
About Huntington Bancshares
