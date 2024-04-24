Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.21 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $646.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.72 or 0.04922859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00058616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003902 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,725,939,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,356,578 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

