Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

