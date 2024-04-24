iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $51,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 297,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 238,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,452,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $289.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.79.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.