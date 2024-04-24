Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

