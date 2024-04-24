Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
