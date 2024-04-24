Foster & Motley Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of MLPX opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
