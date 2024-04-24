iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 327.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 192,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

