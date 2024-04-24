Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.14

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.14 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74), with a volume of 286356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Price Performance

About Griffin Mining

The firm has a market cap of £258.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.