Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

