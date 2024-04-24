Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,388 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 146,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

