Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,941,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

