Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

OEF opened at $239.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

