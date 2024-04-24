Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $98.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

