Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

