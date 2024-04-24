RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 249,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 75.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 293,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.