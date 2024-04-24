RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 249,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 75.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 293,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works
In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
