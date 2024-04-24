Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,875 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

