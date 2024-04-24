Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.34 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $5,039,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $237,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

