Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 831,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 208,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE UBER opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

