Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.