Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $3.16 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

