AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$5.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.79.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

BOS stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.40%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

