Brokers Set Expectations for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

