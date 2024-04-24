Insider Selling: Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Sells 43,484 Shares of Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Taylor sold 43,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £207,853.52 ($256,736.07).

BILN stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 403.76. Billington Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.80 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £66.87 million, a PE ratio of 928.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

