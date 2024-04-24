Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By Cormark

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.67.

goeasy Stock Down 0.1 %

GSY stock opened at C$175.09 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$180.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

