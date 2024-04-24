B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

BTO opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Insiders have sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

