Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114,095 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.07. 44,085,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,010,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.