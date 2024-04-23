First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. 1,430,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,519. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

