Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 8.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $577.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.