Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $385.02. 3,111,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

