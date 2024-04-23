Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

