First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $47.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,455. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

