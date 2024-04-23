Financial Perspectives Inc Has $2.25 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.64.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $26.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,395.00. 416,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,552.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,528.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

