NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.6 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 2,975,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

