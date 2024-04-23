Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 330 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,130. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

