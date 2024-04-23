Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 13,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,811,872 shares in the company, valued at $40,132,964.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $510,781.30.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

CTRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

