GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $916,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 73,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $375.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

