GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,414. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

