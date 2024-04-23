Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.80. 7,294,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776,080. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

